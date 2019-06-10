Weather

Cooler days in the forecast

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:25 PM CDT

While it was hot last week, that won't be the case this week.  We'll have temperatures cool at least 10 to 15 degrees when you compare the highs this week to last.  Hope you enjoyed those 90s while they were here.

It was a cool start to the day as temperatures started in the 40s and 50s.  Even Rapid City set a record cold low with an overnight low of 35 degrees.  But the sunshine helped temperatures warm to their seasonal averages, but the 90s we had last week won't be back for quite sometime.

Sioux Falls had four days with temps in the 90s last week.  In any given summer, the city averages 13 days with 90 degree heat for the months of June, July, and August.

But our pattern this week is more of a west to northwest flow, which means it will be much cooler.  Days with sunshine will be close to average which is the middle to upper 70s, but days with cloud and rain will be cool with highs near 70.

The fact that crops have been planted late resulting in more bare ground to heat up, may have helped the temperatures heat up.  But as crops start to emerge, it may be harder to return to the 90s.  Still, July is just around the corner and that is usually our warmest month of the year.
 

