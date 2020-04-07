Cooler days and chilly nights return later this week

Here we are the beginning of April, the days are longer, the grass is turning green, trees are budding and there's still snow.

For some, getting out of the winter months is a chore. While March is known for heavy wet snow, April is the milestone to say we made it and we're leaving winter behind. Not so fast...I looked back at how often we received snow in April and here's what I found.

Sioux Falls averages 4.6 inches, accumulating snow occurs about 66% of the time.Aberdeen averages 3.1 and has had measurable snow 23 times over the past 30 years.Pierre's climate average is 4.1.

Rapid City has only skipped out on April snow three times over the past 30 years. Its climate average is 7.9.

If you're not a fan of late-season snow, the good news is the increased sun angle helps melt it quickly this time of year.

The key is to stay away from the record-breaking snow of nearly three feet in Sioux Falls from two years ago.