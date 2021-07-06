Cooler and wetter pattern will continue for the next several days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We broke the heat Monday and along with it, parts of KELOLAND received some much-needed rainfall.

After having highs in the 80s, 90s and 100s during the day yesterday, we cooled today and along with the cooler air periods of rain fell in central and eastern KELOLAND. The cooler and wetter pattern is something that will continue for the next several days.

As long as the core of the heat stays to our southwest, we’ll remain in a west to northwest pattern. This should allow for cooler temperatures and better chances for rain, as long as the moisture is around.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the next round of rain later this week as the timing still needs to be worked out, but as of this morning, the Friday and Saturday time frame is worth watching for the next round of showers and thunderstorms.

It seems that we’re thankful for any rain we get from here on out, but unfortunately, the damage from the ongoing drought may have already been done.