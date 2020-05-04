Cooler air settles across KELOLAND

Hope you enjoyed the warm weather to begin the month, because much cooler air will settle across KELOLAND.

Just when you thought warm weather was here to stay, Mother Nature says to think again. Along with the cooler air today we had rain, which was welcomed in many places considering how dry it’s been.

But the cold air will be the talk in weather as highs will be at least 15 degrees cooler than average. But, here’s the bright side. We’re not forecasting record cold highs, which are in the 30s and 40s for the first half of the month in Sioux Falls.

At the moment, we’re not forecasting any record lows, but some models are suggesting we can get to the 20s later this week, which will be near record territory. We’ll have to see how much we clear during the overnights.

So, for those that have started the garden early or put plants out, pay attention to the frost chances late this week.