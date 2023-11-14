SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our unseasonably warm temperatures are ending and the cooler weather is coming right on time.

While the first half of November has been warm, we’ve been advertising cooler air arriving for next week. This isn’t anything unusual, as we typically bring in cooler weather during the second half of the month.

Climate average highs for Sioux Falls in November go from the lower 50s at the beginning of the month to the upper 30s at the end. So far, Sioux Falls average high temperature for the month is 59 degrees, but we still have the second half of the month to go.

We’ve seen the fall back to reality in November before. One year that stands out is 2009.

That year, the average high for the first half was 57 degrees. Again, this November we’re at 59.

The second half of the month cooled to an average high of 48 and a half. Don’t get me wrong, that’s still well above the climate average by about 10 degrees!

And I wouldn’t be surprised if the same thing happens for THIS November, but getting to the 60s will be harder and harder as the month goes on.

What I’m trying to say is, enjoy the warmth, as temperatures like this won’t last for the whole month.