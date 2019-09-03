Cool weekend in the forecast

We’ll get a taste of two seasons this week as summertime humidity had a tight grip on us Tuesday morning, but the weekend will feature fall-like temperatures as some locations will be at least ten degrees below average.

Clouds were thick this morning with areas of fog and rain, but as northwest winds blew in cooler and drier air, the moisture left us and we had sunny skies.

A series of weather fronts will keep us on our toes for the rest of the work week as we have a battle of warm and cool days. A typical September week, with a taste of fall lining up for the weekend.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to spin off the Florida coast, it will eventually move up the eastern coast of the United States. As it does, the timing might work out to help reinforce a shot of much cooler air that will come in from Canada this weekend. That’s when some of us will have highs in the 60s.

Dorian has been compared to Hurricane Carol from 1954, which is another hurricane that followed the eastern coast. On September 8 that year, it’s interesting to know Sioux Falls had a high of 59 that day with over two inches of rain. We’ll see if we repeat something like that this weekend.