Conditions remain dry in KELOLAND with some moisture in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry conditions are having an impact in KELOLAND, but there’s been some slight improvement in some areas.

Fire weather concerns have been impacting KELOLAND all week, with the perfect set of ingredients in place: Dry air, dry vegetation, and gusty winds. It has certainly been a dry start to the year, but it could be worse: It could be as dry as 2020 was.

Through the first three months of 2021, much of the area is at least doing better than 2020 in terms of total precipitation. Sioux Falls is more than an inch ahead of last year, while Aberdeen and Pierre are showing more modest gains, around one-third to a half-inch better than last year. Unfortunately, Rapid City is actually behind 2020’s pace. They are a quarter-inch behind last year.

We’ll need all the help that we can get, especially since extreme drought conditions have begun to pop up again in KELOLAND. This time, it’s to the north.

While Easter weekend remains dry, we do have some hope on the horizon. Some much-needed moisture is in the cards for the middle of next week, with a more active pattern possible by next weekend.