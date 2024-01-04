SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If this winter has felt different than last winter, that’s because it is much different.

So far this snow season, we are sitting at 2 inches in Sioux Falls. Normal snowfall for the snow season is just over 17 (17.3) inches. At this time last year, we had almost 36 (35.8) inches of snow.

To put that in comparison, we’ve had barely enough snowfall to cover the ground this year. Normally, we have almost a foot and a half. Last year, we had double that.

We are about 15 (15.3) inches below normal snowfall for winter. If we continue on this track, we will be in the top 10 least snowiest winters in Sioux Falls. A couple of those in recent memory are the 2011/12 snow season with a half an inch of snow (0.5) by January 4th and 2004/05 at almost 6 (5.9) inches of snow and most of that came on the 4th. But things are starting to change.