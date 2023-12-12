SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re halfway through December and it’s already a lot different than what we had last year.

Through this time last year, many in KELOLAND had a blanket of snow on the ground as our active snow season was kicked into full gear. Here’s a look at where we were last year at this time.

Snow amounts through the 12th of December last year ranged from around three inches in central South Dakota through east central South Dakota. Snow amounts surrounding those areas had more. As much as 14.5 in Spencer, Iowa, to 10 inches in Sioux Falls.

Fast forward to this year and it’s a different story. Many in KELOLAND are well below from last year. In fact, Sioux Falls, Marshall, Brookings, Sisseton and Winner are all under an inch.

And what you see is what you get. I don’t foresee much changing for this year, yet. As a typical El Nino weather pattern is dominating the plains, including us in KELOLAND. We’ll see if anything changes toward the new year.