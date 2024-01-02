SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the constant feed of Pacific air in the United States, many had well above average temperatures. Including us in KELOLAND as December’s temperatures were some of the warmest on record.

Here’s a look at our average highs in KELOLAND for December and their rank against history.

Many in KELOLAND had average temperatures in the low to middle 30s for December. Keep in mind, these temperatures are when you average out the low and high for the day.

It put many at their warmest December on record. If not their warmest, then second warmest as in Aberdeen and Brookings. Fourth warmest on record for Pierre and Rapid City.

Here’s an interesting note. Sioux Falls only had one day in December when the high temperature was below 32 degrees. That happened on the last day of the month, Sioux Falls averages 16 days with highs below 32 degrees.

Now that we are in a new month and a new year, why not have a new weather pattern. That’s exactly what we’re in for in January. Expect colder air this month with better chances for snow.