Coming heat will worsen dry conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot and dry weather will continue to dry out the ground as we go through this weekend and into next week.

The sunny skies and hot weather will continue to takes it’s toll on the landscape in KELOLAND as any moisture you received last week will quickly leave.

The process of water leaving the earth’s surface to the atmosphere is a process known as evapotranspiration.

The rate at which we lose moisture in the ground increases with increasing sunshine, wind, and temperature.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the forecasted moisture to leave the ground in the next week. Many locations show at least two inches of moisture leaving the ground through Wednesday. That’s not good news considering it’s early in the summer.

Keep in mind, as humidity goes up, the rate at which we lose water will slow down. But at the rate we’ll lose over the next couple of days with drier air in place, a lot of the damage will be done.

As moisture continues to leave, rain will become more and more important.