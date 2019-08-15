Colorado has a new hail record; South Dakota still home to national record

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KELO) — There’s a new hail record in Colorado.

The Colorado Climate Center, located in Fort Collins, Colorado, along with the National Weather Service confirmed a new state record hail stone. The chunk of ice, nearly the size of a softball, fell on Wednesday northwest of Bethune, Colorado. The maximum diameter was 4.83 inches, topping the old state record of 4.5 inches. The stone also weighed 8.5 ounces and had a circumference of 12 7/8th inches.

The record isn’t technically official yet, but officials say a new record is clear.

Photos show that it was even larger when it fell (and was about 30 mins between when it fell and was put in the freezer)…we will consider all information to establish "final" values, but it's clear that this will be a new record for Colorado! #cowx (2/2) — ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) August 14, 2019

For perspective, the new state record is still more than 3 inches smaller than the national hail record from South Dakota in 2010.

A hailstone of 8 inches in diameter fell on July 23, 2010 near Vivian in Lyman County. The stone weighed 1.9375 pounds.

Hail chances are back in KELOLAND Thursday with severe weather, but the latest Storm Center Update isn’t predicting any record breaking numbers.