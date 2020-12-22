Colder weather in the forecast for KELOLAND

By now, most of us would be used to the idea of wind chills, snow, and all the weather words we use often in KELOLAND this time of year. But we will get familiar with a few of these terms on the weather maps again by Wednesday.

Now, just for starters, this map shows the coldest high temperatures so far this season. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen were near 20 for highs about a week ago, but the coldest day for Rapid City was October 25th at just 15 degrees.

West River areas won’t likely get that cold this time, but cold winds will prevail on Wednesday. In fact, we could see wind gusts over 60 mph in Rapid City Wednesday morning, with additional winds spreading East River during the day as the strong arctic cold front moves across the plains.

That leads us to the wind chill forecast. Taking a look at projected feels-like temperatures from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, the numbers drop below zero in the north during the day and it will be quite cold by Thursday morning.

However, like the other cold fronts lately, this one too will lose it’s grip by Christmas into the weekend as temperatures likely will moderate above normal once again.