SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising much cooler air on the way for next week, and this includes Thanksgiving Day.

The mild air we’ve been experiencing will come to an end by Friday as much cooler air arrives. While temperatures will rebound above average for the weekend, a stronger front will move through next week to drop KELOLAND’s temperatures at or below average for next week.

A sneak peek at forecast model highs for Thanksgiving Day show highs in the low to middle 30s. This is at a time when the climate average high is in the low to middle 40s. As of now, it’s looking dry.

Plans for shopping on Black Friday? Well, models are suggesting it will be even a couple of degrees colder with some highs in the 20s. Depending how late your shopping or festivities take you into the evening, wind chills may fall to the single digits during the evening hours on Black Friday.

So be prepared for much cooler air as we go through next week.