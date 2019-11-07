Colder than average start to the month of November

Cold air and light snow showers fell in KELOLAND Wednesday. While the snow was light, it was still enough to give us a slick commute.

We’re at the time of year with average highs in the 40s to lower 50s, but highs today were anywhere from 15 to as much as 20 degrees below average. And even though the temperatures will return closer to average for Saturday, more below average air will return as quickly as Sunday.

If we do get the average or above on Saturday, it will be the first time this month. Including this coming Saturday, it will make 28 of the last 39 days below average dating back to October 1. That will end up being 72% of the time, almost three of every four days have been below average.

You think it’s cold now, the coldest air so far this season is on the way for early next week.