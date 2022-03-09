SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re anxiously waiting for spring to make an appearance, your patience may finally be rewarded.

Colder than average temperatures are back across KELOLAND, and they’re going to be sticking around for a few days. After all, it is still winter for another week and a half. With that said, a nice preview of the season to come is right around the corner.

A deep upper-level trough will stick around as we go through the end of the work and school week, keeping temperatures a good deal below average. By the weekend and into early next week, the pattern flips and a ridge begins to build and push eastward.

The end result is a shot of cold air through Friday that transitions into a nice warm-up that really kicks off once we set the clocks ahead one hour on Sunday. Even the first half of next week is looking pretty warm, with the long-range outlook favoring above average temperatures across KELOLAND beyond the seven day outlook.

Of course, we all know that winter is never completely down and out…even as we continue to push toward April. For now, we can at least get ready for a very nice preview of spring, which officially begins on March 20th.