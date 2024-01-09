SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent storm through southeast KELOLAND brought more than an average amount of January snowfall to parts of the area. Sioux Falls ended up with ten and a half inches for the day, January’s average snowfall is around 7 inches.

The ten and a half inches of snow melts down to two-thirds of an inch of water. This is a 15 to 1 snow ratio. Snow ratios are very dependent on temperature.

For example, when temperatures are around 30 degrees it averages out to a ten-to-one ratio. Meaning an inch of water equals 10 inches of snow. Temperatures were cooler on Monday, the low to middle 20s, as it came out to be a 15 to 1 ratio.

Colder temperatures are expected for the rest of the week and for the weekend. With colder air, the atmosphere holds less water, but it also becomes a more efficient snowmaker. This translates to a higher snow ratio.

For example, Wednesday through Saturday the models are putting out a tenth to two-tenths of an inch of liquid precipitation. But with temperatures in the single digits and teens, the snow ratio will be higher, say 25 to 1.

So, the tenth to two-tenths of liquid can translate to 2.5 to 5 inches of light, very dry snow. Keep in mind, this is over a three-to-four-day period.

While the dry light snow will be easy to move off the driveway and sidewalks, the wind will also have an easier time moving it. Making blowing snow another problem we have to think about.