Colder temperatures will be more common in the weeks to come

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We can still enjoy some of the mild weather in the forecast as shown in the maps the next couple of days. Changes are coming and our January preview is looking colder as well.

The extended forecast already acknowledges colder weather next week. The extended 6-10 day forecast shows strong signals of much below normal temperatures along the West Coast into Montana. This is a very important point to bring up.

Now, you may recall the weather after Christmas last year was primarily mild. We had a lot of 30s and 40s for highs into the month of January and this map shows all of the above normal weather across the northern plains.

Mild weather in January usually originates across the Pacific Northwest, a fact we can’t overlook as we ponder the fallout from the 6-10 day forecast.

Take a look at the new monthly temperature outlooks.

The European model hints at colder than normal temperatures. It usually has the hardest time finding cold.

The American model, same thing, below normal January temperatures in the northern plains.

Even the Canadian model suggests several shots of very cold air coming from Canada.

With that kind of agreement, the main idea here is that this is not going to be a repeat of last January.