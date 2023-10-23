SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big change is coming to the weather across KELOLAND.

Monday may end up being the warmest day for many in the area for quite a while as much colder air will invade by the weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Temperatures warmed to the 60s and 70s on this late October day, but as we get to the end of the week, sharply colder air will be here.

It’s a timing issue as to when the cold air arrives. As of now, it looks like a strong cold front will move through western South Dakota on Thursday and eventually make its way into eastern KELOLAND by Friday.

Once the front moves through, winds will be strong from the northwest. Friday could end up being a day with highs reached early in the day and fall during the afternoon.

Along with the cold, we’ll have to watch for snow this weekend too.

There are already Winter Storm Watches in Montana through Thursday. We’ll continue to monitor the latest forecast models to see the potential for accumulating snow in KELOLAND.

Use the time early in the week get find your cold weather gear so you’re not caught off-guard.