Colder temperatures again, but there’s hope in sight

Easter is a holiday that varies on the calendar, and over the years it gives us a variety of weather.

Since records have been kept in Sioux Falls, Easter has had an average high of 56 with an average low of 32. Expect our high this year to be closer to the average low as many will be stuck in the 30s during the afternoon.

43% of the time, some sort of precipitation falls on Easter Sunday. And there's a chance for us to get some this year too, in the form and rain and/or snow. In fact, 18% of the time Sioux Falls has recorded snow on Easter of a trace or more. The last time we had more than a trace was 1985 with .2". The record amount of snow was 5" way back in 1929.

Aside for the higher elevations of the Black Hills, I don't expect to get that heavy of snowfall but an inch or two is certainly possible.

The old folklore is if it rains on Easter, expect rain for the next seven Sundays. Let's hope not.