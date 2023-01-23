SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the stronger winds Monday helped deliver warmer temperatures as many reached the 30s for afternoon highs, we’ll soon see a big decline in out temperatures.

That decline starts as early as this weekend. Along with the cold, snow is also in the forecast as the cold starts to settle into the upper plains. And once it gets here, it may not leave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is an average of our long-range forecast models. In Sioux Falls, it shows highs barely above zero. In fact, the Canadian model keeps Sioux Falls below zero Sunday through Friday.

Aberdeen is even colder as the models average out to highs remaining below zero next Monday through Thursday.

The cold is coming at a time when our climate average highs are warming, and we’re adding over two minutes of daylight per day.

While we’re have moderating temperatures in the middle of February, there may be another hit of cold at the end of February or beginning of March.