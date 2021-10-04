Colder air will move into the area next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is definitely in the air in October in KELOLAND. Though we’re not starting cool, it will soon change but it may not last for the whole month.

It was another sunny and warm afternoon in KELOLAND as highs returned to the 70s and 80s after starting in the 40s and 50s. This is something that will continue through the workweek but expect chances for the second full week of the month.

That’s when much colder air will start to move into the western United States. While it will be cold enough for snow in western KELOLAND, we’ll have to watch for thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. And there may be another storm system on the heels of that one later next week.

But I do expect a slow rebound in the temperatures as we go through the second half of the month. Along with it, skies will turn dry again to help farmers continue with their harvest. Keep in mind too, the climate average highs go from near 70 in eastern KELOLAND to the low to middle 50s by the end of the month.

We’ll continue to watch this month closely as sometimes that pattern that sets up in October into early November can tell us what to expect for the winter.