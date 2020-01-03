Colder air will move into KELOLAND over the next couple of weeks

We’re now off and running on a new year, here’s what I think what will happen during the first month of the year.

As we finished 2019, a snow storm left a blanket of white in KELOLAND. That blanket is something we will stare at for the month as much of this month will end up being at or below average.

Keep in mind, this is our coldest month with average highs in the middle 20s in eastern KELOLAND to the middle 30s in western South Dakota.

While we’ve had above average temperatures to start the month, we’ll get more frequent hits of colder air over the next couple of weeks. The coldest of the air may hold off until the end of the month.

Along with the cold, we’ll watch for snow chances. But due to a west to northwest flow, the moisture amounts will be limited. We’ll have to wait for another trough to dig in the southwest United States, but that may not happen until next month.

In the meantime, this month may not be as snowy.

Also keep in mind that average highs do start to go up toward the end of the month, and we’ll pick up about 50 minutes more of daylight from the first of the month to the last.