SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many had their warmest day of the year on Monday as widespread 40, 50, and 60s-degree weather was felt across KELOLAND. But we should know that this won’t last.

But it’s nice to get the warmth while it’s here as we’ve been getting a slow snowmelt. Which has been ideal.

While a system will cool us back to winter temperatures later this week, we’ll see temperatures return above average for the weekend. I do want to inform you that a more substantial hit of colder air is lurking, it’s just a matter of when it unleashes into KELOLAND.

Some of the longer range models suggest we can see it at the end of the month and into March. But, much like the other two hits of cold this winter, it’s probably better to delay the onset of the cold when looking at the long range forecast.

This means I think we’ll be below average for much of the month of March, not good timing for those that are ready to think spring and get going with more outdoor activities.

Along with the cold in March, we’ll have to watch to see when we’ll replenish the melting snow from February.

So, the bottom line is to enjoy the warmth while it’s here, because it won’t last.

