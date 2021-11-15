Colder air lurking for midweek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it will be a warm start to the workweek, we won’t finish that way. So, get out and enjoy the warm air while it’s here.

After some of us getting our first hit of snow late last week, we’ll start this week warm with many of us above average through at least Tuesday. But much colder air is lurking for midweek. Before then, the 70s will return for some of us.

Getting 70s this late in the year isn’t uncommon. In fact, many have seen their latest 70-degree day during the second half of November and even into December. Rapid City and Winner share the latest 70-degree day, December 20.

Sioux Falls has already hit 68 twice this month. We’ll see if we hit 70, but that only happens about 3% of the time in November.

The long-range forecast has nothing like the warm air we are getting for today and tomorrow. So hopefully you’ll be able to take advantage,