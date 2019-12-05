Colder air is in the forecast for next week

Sunshine and warm temperatures continued today with highs in the 30s and 40s. It was another day of melting and while we’ll cool for Thursday and Friday, it will pale in comparison to what’s coming next week.

We’ve talked about stratospheric warming before. That’s when the temperatures at the highest layer of the atmosphere warm. Well guess what? That warmth displaces the cold and that cold comes pouring into the upper plains, including us in KELOLAND.

We’ll get a shot of that next week as Arctic air is on the way. We’re talking afternoon highs anywhere from 15 to 25 degrees or more below average. Keep in mind, dangerous wind chills will also be possible.

This just may end up being a taste of some of the cold coming this winter. We’ll watch for more frequent hits of cold as we go through the next several weeks.

We’ve seen this before. It happened in December of 2013 when early December temperatures stayed below zero in northeast KELOLAND for two consecutive days. But, we also warmed after that cold blast with temperatures swinging to the 40s for afternoon highs. We’ll see if that roller coaster happens this time around.

Don’t worry about the coming weekend, we’ll have a flip from what we had last weekend. So get out there and do what you can.