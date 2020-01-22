Colder air exiting KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is done with the most recent snap of cold air. Lows dipped into the teens below zero and wind chills values fell into the -30s to -40s!

But that cold air has been exiting KELOLAND today, leaving behind some warmer but cloudier skies.

And it looks like this warm weather is here to stay through the rest of January and even into the first few days of February.

A big reason why this is happening is a trough of cold air is sitting over Alaska. This pulls warm air off the coast and it spreads into the Midwest, giving KELOLAND a nice break from the arctic temps we just experienced.

But the big question now is, when will that cold air in Alaska break loose and move south? Well the long range computer models are hinting at a drop in temps in February. Which would line up with Scot’s winter forecast, that the late winter and into spring would be cold and snowy. So for now, enjoy the temps above zero as much as you can before the snowy and cold weather returns.