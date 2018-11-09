It may seem like a long time ago but it's only been two weeks since we've seen highs in 50s and 60s.

This week, highs have been in the 30s and 40s with lows in the teens!

So you could call it a cold week in KELOLAND. To help put things in perspective, it can be a lot colder.

I spent some time in the record books this morning digging up the coldest temperatures we've seen this early in November and the record lows are very cold.

Nine degrees below zero is the coldest temperature reported in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls during this week. And it happened in 1991. In fact, many of these record lows are below zero. Compare that to Rapid City where the only one record low from this week is below zero.

Now we know we live in KELOLAND where temperatures like this are more common in the coming months but I it caught me off guard to see lows this cold, this early in November.

And if you just not ready for these super cold temperatures, the long range, weekly computer models do bring warmer, above average weather back into the Midwest for the second half of November so there is hope for some relief for those who don't like the cold temperatures.