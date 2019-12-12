Cold weather is causing some problems with flooding

Flooding has been a big problem in KELOLAND ever since the spring season. Heavy rains early in the season jumped started the flooding and it just never really stopped. And now we are starting to see rivers reach flood stage again.

Only this time, it’s not heavy rain causing the problems. It’s the extremely cold, arctic air that has been sitting over KELOLAND the last few days.

Some river gauges in southeast South Dakota indicate that ice jams are causing the rivers to rise.

A gauge near Forestburg shows a steady incline in the river level before what appears to be the ice breaking up and allowing the water to flow.

What’s interesting is that the gauge near Forestburg rose, and another gauge actually fell.

A gauge of the James River near Scotland shows the water level going down as a result of the water being backed up farther upstream

The good news is that these ice jams shouldn’t be real widespread like earlier this year since we have yet to reach that very cold part of the year where the rivers have had time to freeze over. But this is a phenomenon that will need to be watched closely as the cold season gets closer.