SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first winter storm of the season is about out of our area, but it wants to throw us straight into winter.

Once the storm system leaves, much colder air will work in behind it. In fact, temperatures tonight will fall to the single digits for some. This means be prepared for wind chills below zero.

Notice the next surge of cold coming in by next Friday, and that cold will easily last into next week.

You may sometimes hear us say, “Snow generates snow”. With a thick blanket of snow in northern KELOLAND and to our north and knowing the cold is expected to stick around, be prepared for a better chance for rain than snow. If we go out a little further, say Thanksgiving week…we have a better shot of temperatures warming closer to average. Which by the way is near 40 degrees.

This is not good news for those that have a layer of ice as the best chance we have at getting rid of it is when the sun comes out, because the air temperature won’t do us any favors.

