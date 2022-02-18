SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve largely been coasting on easy street so far this winter season. After this weekend, the ride gets a bit bumpy.

With a few exceptions here and there, much of this winter has been lacking in the cold weather department.

We’ve seen more cold than last winter, but temperatures have once again trended above average overall. In fact, Sioux Falls has yet to record back-to-back days with highs below ten degrees.

I took a look at each high temperature we’ve seen since December 1st, and the coldest two-day stretch that we’ve seen was just last month. January 5th and 6th featured the coldest pair of daytime highs not just in Sioux Falls but also across KELOLAND. Whereas Sioux Falls hasn’t recorded two single-digit highs in a row, our other three cities have done so by a healthy margin.

Following the passage of a cold front on Sunday, arctic air comes barreling into KELOLAND…bringing with it the coldest air of the season across the board.

As opposed to other shots of cold air that we’ve seen this winter, this one has some staying power. In fact, much of the next work week will features very cold conditions by day and by night.

There’s one other thing that has helped keep temperatures from staying too cold for too long: The lack of snow on the ground.

With snow in the forecast, this will only help keep colder air in place.