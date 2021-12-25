Cold temps are on the way to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fluctuating weather conditions the next few days will make way for the coldest air of the season so far.

Record and new record temperatures are quite common ahead of arctic outbreaks. So while the weather may start mild over the Christmas Holiday period, tumbling temperatures aren’t far way.

We’ve been tracking the record highs across portions of KELOLAND. Sisseton hit a daily record on the 23rd of December at a whopping 54 degrees. Pierre jumped to 54 overnight to surge into record territory for Christmas Eve. Setting record highs at night is pretty impressive.

Also impressive is the parade of systems moving through the plains the next few days. Prepare for wide contrasts from north to south. The European model is hinting at 70s in far northern Kansas on Sunday. Meanwhile, Minot North Dakota may not hit zero. We expect that 70 degree spread in temperature across the plains will fuel the fast paced pattern will keep snow chances alive as the cold to north invades next week.

