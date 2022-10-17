SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night.

Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the record lows tonight for a few select locations in KELOLAND. Sioux Falls set a record of 15 degrees back in 1972. That’s also the year for record lows on Tuesday’s calendar date for Watertown, Pierre and Rapid City. Aberdeen’s current record is 12 degrees.

One big factor that will help temperatures drop is the lack of moisture in the air. The dew points are in free fall and some of these numbers are even below zero the next 24 hours. We are not forecasting lows that cold, but it’s much easier to see cold when in the middle of a dry cycle like the pattern we have now.

Now, you don’t have go back very far in the books to find some cold at the end of October. Two years ago in 2020, Sioux Falls set several records in the mid teens toward the end of the month. Dry weather was a factor in that pattern too.

By the way, I still believe these cold snaps in October can be considered a test run for the real cold coming this winter. October 2020 was followed by February 2021, which was one of the top ten coldest for February temperatures for parts of plains.