Cold temperatures to follow weekend snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Record setting temperatures are on their way.

We’ve been talking about snow this weekend, but as it leaves, be prepared for record cold early next week.

Southeast KELOLAND woke up to a little white as light snow from the overnight hours greeted many of us. It was enough to coat the ground white, but was nowhere near the heavier snow the rest of KELOLAND got, but we’ll play catch up this weekend. And then after the snow, we’ll have record setting temperatures early next week.

It will start with record cold high temperatures for central and eastern KELOLAND on Monday.

We’ll have highs close to what we typically have in December or January. Expect many areas to only be in the 20s on Monday.

Records will continue into Monday night and Tuesday morning for record cold lows Tuesday morning. Record lows are in the single digits to lower teens. Again, these numbers reflect more of December lows than October lows.

The overnight will greatly depend on snow on the ground, which we will have and if we clear. The clearing is still up for debate.

If you’re not ready for winter, we do have warmer temperatures and drier weather in the forecast. Both of those will take us through Halloween and into early next month.