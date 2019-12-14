Cold temperatures through the weekend in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a temperature difference that’s been felt across South Dakota. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has the details.

Friday may end up being the warmest day of the work week as highs return to the upper 20s and middle 30s. But these kind of temperatures won’t last for the weekend. Much colder air will come in riding northwest winds behind a cold front.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be at least 15 to 20 degrees colder than Friday afternoon. Here’s a look at where we stand so far this month. Notice how central and eastern KELOLAND are averaging below average so far this month.

Many locations are below by a degree or two. The only exception is western South Dakota where Rapid City is enjoying above average temperatures. Even though we have cold air in place, moisture is very limited, so don’t expect any big snow storms anytime soon.

Temperatures will slowly warm for next week. Some of the days may actually end up being above average. But keep in mind, average highs in eastern KELOLAND are in the middle to upper 20s.