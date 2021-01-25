Cold temperatures return to KELOLAND over the next few days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re in the middle of our coldest stretch of weather so far this winter as temperatures will be below average for several days in a row.

The weekend snow in KELOLAND helped reinforce the cold air that has settled across the upper plains. In fact, we’re looking at some of our coldest air of the year so far.

Many of us in KELOLAND had our coldest high this winter on Christmas Eve as temperatures only made the single digits and teens for highs. The second coldest day was the middle of December with highs in the teens and middle 20s.

Forecast highs on Tuesday will rival those of our second coldest day this winter. The cold afternoons mean the overnights will follow-suit. Expect the overnights to fall to the single digits above and below zero over the next couple of mornings.

The cold air won’t last as highs returns well above average by the time we get into this coming weekend.