SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND.

While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.

If you stack up the numbers on the seven-day forecast, you’ll see plenty of the highs in the 20s to the 30s over the next week. We looked up just how cold the Sioux Falls area has been in the past during the second week of November without any snow on the ground.

It turns out the coldest highs are near 25 degrees, in the ball park of some of numbers in the forecast. Overnight lows can fall as low as 5.

Most of you would consider that cold. Now, imagine for a moment a little snow enters the picture, just a trace to 1″.

Well, the math changes in that case and the coldest highs drop to around 17 and lows near 6 below. That’s not a prediction but it does show the potential to drop these numbers without a lot of snow.

Those temperature ranges give us a general guide on how to handle an arctic air mass like this one. It’s also worth noting the depth and expanse of this cold provides further evidence of what may be coming when winter officially arrives in December.