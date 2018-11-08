Weather

Cold Pattern Likely To Continue

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 06:22 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 06:22 PM CST

We've been down this cold path before. In fact, last month we had many days below average during the first half of the month and we're doing it again this month.

Over the past several days, clouds have been hard to get rid of for much of eastern KELOLAND. The clouds and northwest winds have kept the cold temperatures around, it's a pattern we had last month. Here's how they compare.

The first half of October had average highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Many locations were 13 to 16 degrees below average. With the going forecast, the first half of November is looking to be close to ten degrees cooler than average. Not quite as extreme as last month, but still much cooler than average.  

But, the trend is to bring warmer temperatures in next weekend and into Thanksgiving week.  Here's the kicker, I don't think we'll follow the warm end of October as another push of cold air may be on the way for the last week of the month.

Keep in mind, average highs continue to go down with numbers in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees for an average high on Thanksgiving Day.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates