Cold Pattern Likely To Continue

We've been down this cold path before. In fact, last month we had many days below average during the first half of the month and we're doing it again this month.

Over the past several days, clouds have been hard to get rid of for much of eastern KELOLAND. The clouds and northwest winds have kept the cold temperatures around, it's a pattern we had last month. Here's how they compare.

The first half of October had average highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Many locations were 13 to 16 degrees below average. With the going forecast, the first half of November is looking to be close to ten degrees cooler than average. Not quite as extreme as last month, but still much cooler than average.

But, the trend is to bring warmer temperatures in next weekend and into Thanksgiving week. Here's the kicker, I don't think we'll follow the warm end of October as another push of cold air may be on the way for the last week of the month.

Keep in mind, average highs continue to go down with numbers in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees for an average high on Thanksgiving Day.