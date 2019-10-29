Cold in KELOLAND is shielding us from the snow

If you’re not a fan of the cold, then you are probably not enjoying these last few days with morning lows in the teens and 20s and afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s. But there is a perk to this cold, it’s keeping a winter storm a bay.

There are already Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories issued for our neighbors to the south where up to six inches of snow with some ice is expected.

An area of low pressure in the jet stream will swing through the Midwest just south of KELOLAND.

And as that low passes through the central U.S., it will bring snow to the mountains and plains. Heavy rain is looking likely farther south. And in between is the potential for icing.

A big reason why this storm is passing us to the south is because of the very cold air that is in place over the northern Midwest.

The cold air centered over North Dakota will push that low south so the heavy band of snow is more likely to fall on the outside of this cold air mass.

So it’s a trade-off. Sure the mornings are cold and the afternoon isn’t much warmer, but it’s shielding us from the snow and ice.