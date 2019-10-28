Cold ending to the month of October

You can almost say these temperatures are bone chilling as the numbers will be at least 10 to 15 degrees colder than average.

Cold air came pouring in across KELOLAND yesterday and while temperatures fell to the 20s in eastern KELOLAND this morning, it was in the single digits in western South Dakota. This cold air will stay with us, in fact it could be the coldest we’ve had at the end of October in quite sometime.

With the going forecast, Sioux Falls will have an average high around 36 degrees during the last four days of the month. That’s 17 degrees colder than the climate average of 53.

The last time it was that cold was in 2002 when the average high was 35. As a side note, it dipped in the 30s twice in the 90s.

And just because we turn the page to November later this week doesn’t means it will warm. Early indications are suggesting the cold air will last into next month.

While it will be a cold week, it could be scarier. We’re at least forecasting dry skies as moisture will be limited.