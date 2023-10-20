SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been delaying a lot of the cold air so far this fall, but it will soon return to KELOLAND.

Highs on Friday soared to the 70s in many locations. That’s an average 15 to 20 degrees above average. But being in the second half of October, we know these kinds of numbers won’t last.

Here’s a look at our coldest temperature so far this season. They range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The warmest spot on this map is Winner at 34 while the coldest is Aberdeen at 25.

I used that 25 as a threshold to see when our average 25-degree temp and colder is.

For many, it shows up in the middle of October. But it could be as late as October 23 in Yankton or as early as October 9 in Aberdeen and Brookings. So, you can see that many locations are already overdue when it comes to colder temperatures.

That colder air should be on its way late next week or the last couple of days of the month. But, we have waited as late as mid-November to see temperatures that cold.