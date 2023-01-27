SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weekend, the snow will be done for a few days, but there is cold air on the way.

Behind the clipper, there is an Arctic air mass. While we won’t see temperatures near the cold we had in December, some areas may struggle to get above zero a couple days.

December saw a stretch of 10 days in Sioux Falls that were well below normal. December, in Sioux Falls, had high temperatures below zero for two days, but we can’t forget about the wind chills in the minus 30s, 40s, and even minus 50s.

The cold air is coming in from Canada with this stretch being only about 5 or 6 days. The coldest high temperature for Sioux Falls with this round of cold air is only zero. We will see overnight lows in the teens below zero. While we will expect to have wind chills they won’t be as bad as December, only in the minus 20s and 30s.

Remember to bundle up if you’re heading outside next week.