SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With colder temperatures in the forecast late this week, here’s what goes into maximizing our cooling.

We have been enjoying well above average temperatures for most of fall, but colder air is moving in just in time for the weekend.

Throughout the day the sun heats the earth. As we go through the evening and overnight the heat rises and cools the ground. Clear skies and light winds make the cooling work much faster, this is known as radiational cooling.

We are expecting some of the coldest air for Friday or Saturday morning. With overnight lows falling into the 20s, this could end the growing season for some.

We’ve already had cold air earlier this month, but if things line up this could end up being the coldest air of the season.

