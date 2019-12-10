Cold air hits KELOLAND

The coldest air of this new winter season has settled into KELOLAND. Air temperatures were in the single digits across the area this morning and the afternoon didn’t really warm up much, especially for those in the east and northeast.

But when you consider the wind, which was quite breezy with gusts over 30 mph, the wind chill values made for a very cold day. Wind chills dipped as low as the minus teens and minus 20s! And it looks like some parts of KELOLAND might not see wind chills above zero for a few days.

The Midwest will not only keep the cold arctic air in place, we’ll keep getting reinforcing shots of the cold air, so wind chill values in east and northeast KELOLAND will remain steady in at least the minus single digits to minus teens until Thursday.

The second half of the week should see the arctic air exit the area which will allow warmer air to move in. In fact, projected highs rebound to near or above climate average temps so a nice recovering to the start to this week.