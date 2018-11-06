Weather

Cold Air Heading To KELOLAND This Week

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 06:16 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A cold week is in store for the upper plains.  

Now that Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just two and a half weeks away, it should be getting colder.  But the temperatures this week will be more like the first week of December.

Even with the clouds and rain, Monday will most likely end up being the warmest day of the work week.  Cold air will pour in starting on Tuesday with reinforcing shots of cold air by this coming weekend.

In fact, we can see temperatures anywhere from five to at least 15 degrees below average for the next ten days.

Along with the cold air, we'll have to watch for snow chances.  As of now, the best chance for snow will be at the end of the work week and next Tuesday.

We'll slowly get out of the cold air during Thanksgiving week.  That's when I expect temperatures to return closer to or even above average, but keep in mind average highs by then are near 40.  

