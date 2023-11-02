SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our Huron Live Cam was showing thick fog Thursday morning with visibility down to a half mile. So it’s time to calculate what the 90-day fog theory is saying for precipitation in November.

We’re just into the second day of the month, but when we get into the colder months, watching the weather for any type of precipitation is important. We’ll look at any means that can give us clues as to what to expect and that includes 90-days after fog, expect precipitation.

90 days prior takes us to the month of August. 90 days out from then points to a couple of chances during the first week of the month, Veteran’s Day, as well as Thanksgiving and the end of the month.

We’ve already had a trace of snow early Halloween morning, a stray shower may show up this weekend and even next weekend as cooler air returns.

We’ll have to wait and see what the computer models say for the second half of the month, including Thanksgiving.

With the fog in Huron this morning, 90 days from now points to the last day of January so we’ll have to wait and see.

Some people believe the theory while others don’t. We’ll have more details on the fog theory during the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special on Monday, November 13.