Closer look at precipitation numbers across Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’ve been talking about the wet year in KELOLAND, but we’re not alone.

The sunny and dry conditions on Friday help dry things out and the heat units help crops grow. But we know, more rain is most likely around the corner.

A day like this seems rare this year, as the wet spring has spilled over into the summer. But we’re not the only ones dealing with a lot of water this year.

Much of KELOLAND is anywhere from 150 to over 300 percent of average for precipitation. While it looks like KELOLAND is one of the wettest spots in the country, the above average precip is widespread to our south and southeast. Especially through the Mississippi River Valley to the Ohio River Valley.

There is an exception; eastern Nebraska into Iowa hasn’t been as wet.

Our steady chances for rain will continue for the next several weeks. Along with it, there may also be more steady hits of cooler air from the north.

