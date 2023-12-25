SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Extreme weather moved through on this Christmas Day. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at some of the records for this holiday.

Over the past several years, it seems the weather gets active on or near Christmas Day. This year is no exception as a storm system moved across the upper plains, bringing plenty of moisture to KELOLAND.

Some of the records for Christmas Day that will be watched include the warm temperatures and moisture.

For Sioux Falls, the warmest high temperature stands at 50 degrees, set in 1959.

And a record warm low of 32 degrees set in 1922.

Much like this Christmas, Sioux Falls did receive rain in 2016. 1.26 inches to be exact.

We’ll see how much moisture falls in Aberdeen as the record stands at an 1.28 inches.

A record high of 56 in 1907 and a record low of 29 in 1959.

Pierre’s record amount for moisture is just shy of an inch, set in 2016.

While just a little less than 8 inches of snow is the record for Christmas Day in Pierre.

Snow was widespread this Christmas in Rapid City and we’ll have to watch for the record of 5.7 inches in downtown Rapid City.

So while snow and strong wind moved through western South Dakota on this Christmas Day, eastern KELOLAND stayed with a lot of rain. If it hadn’t been for the well above average temperatures in KELOLAND, the landscape would look a lot different for the end of 2023.