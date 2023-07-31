SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Things have been a little more active over the past couple of weeks with rain and severe weather. But not everyone is getting the rain.

Unfortunately, this time of year, if you want any meaningful rain, it comes with severe weather. That’s been the theme lately for those getting rain in western and central South Dakota, while eastern KELOLAND continues to struggle.

With a month left in meteorological summer, this is a look at the rain amounts so far for the summer. Parts of central and western KELOLAND have been getting their rain as well as southeast South Dakota as Yankton is coming in at over 7 inches of rain for the past 2 months.

But it also shows the low end of two point seven inches in Sioux Falls. And Watertown has been dry as of late with three and two-thirds of an inch over the past 2 months.

Keep in mind, the average amount of rain since June varies from around 6 inches in Rapid City to almost 8 inches in Brookings and Spencer, Iowa.

Sioux Falls continues to be one of the driest spots as the city is under its rain amount by more than four and a half inches. Chamberlain is one of the wettest with a surplus of three inches over the past two months.

August is still looking a little cooler than average. Along with the cooler air, we should have better chances for rain in eastern KELOLAND.

