Changing travel plans and staying safe during the winter storm

I-90 NEAR MINNESOTA BORDER (KELO) – This weekend is usually a busy travel time for people heading home from the holidays, or even some people just heading out for theirs. However, with the winter storm approaching the Midwest, some travelers have had to change their plans in order to get to their destination safely.

Traveling for the holidays can already be tough, especially when a winter storm starts to set in.



Mary Beth Hanlin and her family are making their way home from Wyoming to Iowa this weekend, but had to change their travel plans.

“I’ve been watching the weather and I thought, ‘well if it’s going to dump a foot and a half of snow in the middle of South Dakota, we better leave before,” Mary Beth Hanlin a traveler from Ames, Iowa, said.

Roger Olson from Madison, South Dakota, had the same thought when he decided to change his travel plans. Olson said he had planned on leaving for Rochester, Minnesota, on Sunday, but wanted to be more safe than sorry.



“We weren’t sure what they were supposed to get, so we thought, ‘well, we’ll just head out early,'” Roger Olson, a traveler from Madison, S.D., said.



While it’s safest not to travel during a winter storm, if you do have to, you can take precautions before hitting the road like making sure your phone is always charged, having extra clothes and blankets in the car and having a bright cloth in your car that you can tie to your antenna in case emergency vehicles need to find you.

“We always have blankets, we always have food we have an all-wheel drive car, we try to be careful. But yeah, we always have food, we always have water,” Mary Beth Hanlin, a traveler from Ames, Iowa, said.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says to also travel with candles and matches, as well as a battery-operated radio. You should also always make sure your fuel tank is full before heading out.

“I brought some winter gear I normally don’t travel with. Some boots and an extra coat and bib overalls just to be on the safe side,” Roger Olson, a traveler from Madison, S.D. said.

Both Hanlin and Olson said the best advice they could give to other travelers this weekend is to take it slow.

“That’s the best advice anybody can have. Don’t try to overdo it, don’t try to think that the roads are dry when they’re not, really. There might be black ice. That’s the best advice,” Mary Beth Hanlin, a traveler from Ames, Iowa, said.

